2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid

2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" 3HA
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $41,540
  • Invoice
    $39,255

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks
  • Pickup Box
    Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    143.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.7 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26