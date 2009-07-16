Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$33,745
Invoice$31,214
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch
Body
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimVinyl Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass
SeatsBucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)155.0 in
Height,Overall (in)82.0 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)31
Spare Tire SizeLT245/75R16E