2009 GMC Savana Passenger

2009 GMC Savana Passenger RWD 3500 155"
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,745
  • Invoice
    $31,214

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Vinyl Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    155.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    82.0 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    31
  • Spare Tire Size
    LT245/75R16E