Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$30,120
-
Invoice$27,623
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechLuggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)200.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4203 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.0
-
Spare Tire SizeT135/90D17
-
EPA Classification4WD Sports Utility Vehicle