Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,330
Invoice$28,712
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechLuggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesAdjustable Pedals, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.9 in
Length,Overall (in)200.3 in
Height,Overall (in)67.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4033 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.0
Spare Tire SizeT135/90D17
EPA Classification2WD Sports Utility Vehicle