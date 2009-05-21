Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$33,180
-
Invoice$30,377
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Changer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechLuggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesAdjustable Pedals, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
-
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)200.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4203 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.0
-
Spare Tire SizeT135/90D17
-
EPA Classification4WD Sports Utility Vehicle