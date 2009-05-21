2009 Ford Taurus X

2009 Ford Taurus X 4dr Wgn Eddie Bauer AWD
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,180
  • Invoice
    $30,377

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Adjustable Pedals, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4203 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    T135/90D17
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sports Utility Vehicle