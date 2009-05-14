Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$28,520
-
Invoice$26,118
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG19 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)201.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)61.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3936 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationLarge