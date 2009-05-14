2009 Ford Taurus

2009 Ford Taurus 4dr Sdn SEL AWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $28,520
  • Invoice
    $26,118

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    61.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3936 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Large