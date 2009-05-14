2009 Ford Taurus

2009 Ford Taurus 4dr Sdn Limited FWD
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,670
  • Invoice
    $28,053

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Adjustable Pedals, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    61.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3739 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Large