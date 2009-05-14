Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,670
Invoice$28,053
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsMirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
Safety FeaturesAdjustable Pedals, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.9 in
Length,Overall (in)201.8 in
Height,Overall (in)61.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3739 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationLarge