2009 Ford Fusion

2009 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn I4 SEL FWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,310
  • Invoice
    $20,464

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3238 lbs, 3181 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.5
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Sedan