Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,310
Invoice$20,464
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.4 in
Length,Overall (in)190.2 in
Height,Overall (in)57.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3238 lbs, 3181 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.5
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Sedan