Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$17,865
Invoice$16,552
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.9 in
Length,Overall (in)175.0 in
Height,Overall (in)58.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2642 lbs, 2623 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.0
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact