2009 Ford Focus

2009 Ford Focus 4dr Sdn SES
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $17,865
  • Invoice
    $16,552

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    102.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    175.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2642 lbs, 2623 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact