2009 Ford Flex

2009 Ford Flex 4dr SEL FWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,325
  • Invoice
    $29,991

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    117.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4498 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.2
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle