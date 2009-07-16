Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$32,325
-
Invoice$29,991
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG19 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)117.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)201.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)68.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4498 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.2
-
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle