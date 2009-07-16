Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$34,175
Invoice$31,674
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG18 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Changer, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)117.9 in
Length,Overall (in)201.8 in
Height,Overall (in)68.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4661 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.2
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle