2009 Ford Flex

2009 Ford Flex 4dr SEL AWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $34,175
  • Invoice
    $31,674

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    117.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4661 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.2
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle