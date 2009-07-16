Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$28,550
-
Invoice$26,842
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG19 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)117.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)201.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)68.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4498 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.2
-
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle