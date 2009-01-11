2009 Ford Expedition EL

2009 Ford Expedition EL 4WD 4dr Limited
  • MSRP
    $48,560
  • Invoice
    $43,919

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    14 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Folding Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    119.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    77.2 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    33.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/70R17