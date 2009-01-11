Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$48,560
Invoice$43,919
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
MPG14 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Folding Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechEngine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)119.0 in
Height,Overall (in)77.2 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)33.5
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R17