Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$43,010
-
Invoice$38,979
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG16 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Mirror Memory
-
TechUniversal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals
-
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)119.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)77.2 in
Other Details
-
TraileringTow Hitch
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)28
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R17