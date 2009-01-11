2009 Ford Expedition

2009 Ford Expedition 2WD 4dr Limited
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $43,010
  • Invoice
    $38,979

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    119.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    77.2 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    28
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/70R17