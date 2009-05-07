Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,570
Invoice$26,226
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
WindowsPower Windows
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)138.0 in
Height,Overall (in)82.4 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)35.0
-
Spare Tire SizeLT225/75R16E