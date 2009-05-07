2009 Ford Econoline Cargo Van

2009 Ford Econoline Cargo Van E-150 Recreational
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,570
  • Invoice
    $26,226

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    138.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    82.4 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    35.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    LT225/75R16E