Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$23,505
-
Invoice$22,212
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
-
Pickup BoxBed Liner
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Automatic Headlights, Telematics
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass
-
SeatsSplit Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)126.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.6 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19
-
Spare Tire SizeP235/75R16, P215/70R16, Compact