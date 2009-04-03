2009 Chevrolet Colorado

2009 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Ext Cab 125.9" LT
  • MSRP
    $23,505
  • Invoice
    $22,212

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks
  • Pickup Box
    Bed Liner

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Automatic Headlights, Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    126.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/75R16, P215/70R16, Compact