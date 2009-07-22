Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$38,510
-
Invoice$35,814
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG14 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechTelematics, Rear Parking Aid, Automatic Headlights, Cargo Shade, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Split Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)130.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)76.6 in
Other Details
-
TraileringTow Hitch
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)31
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R17