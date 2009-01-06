Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,000
Invoice$28,830
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory
TechHID headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.6 in
Length,Overall (in)185.2 in
Height,Overall (in)56.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3527 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact