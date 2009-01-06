2009 Audi A4

2009 Audi A4 4dr Sdn CVT 2.0T FrontTrak Prem Plus
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,000
  • Invoice
    $28,830

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    185.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3527 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact