2009 Audi A4

2009 Audi A4 2dr Cabriolet CVT 2.0T FrontTrak SE
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $40,750
  • Invoice
    $37,898

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.8 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact