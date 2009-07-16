Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$40,750
Invoice$37,898
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Changer, MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Rollover Protection Bars
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
Length,Overall (in)180.0 in
Height,Overall (in)54.8 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact