Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$42,850
-
Invoice$39,851
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)180.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)54.8 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSubcompact