Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,565
Invoice$29,671
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
Engine5 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleWagons
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.9 in
Length,Overall (in)178.0 in
Height,Overall (in)58.0 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3570 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon