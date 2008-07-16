Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$24,365
-
Invoice$22,903
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
Engine5 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 5-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)103.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)176.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3220 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
-
EPA ClassificationCompact