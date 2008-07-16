Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$39,240
-
Invoice$36,886
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
Engine5 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 5-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Hardtop
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsMirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Traction Control, Rollover Protection Bars, Emergency Trunk Release, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)103.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)180.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3792 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.4
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSubcompact