2008 Volvo C70

2008 Volvo C70 2dr Conv Auto
  • MSRP
    $39,240
  • Invoice
    $36,886

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    5 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Hardtop

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Traction Control, Rollover Protection Bars, Emergency Trunk Release, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3792 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact