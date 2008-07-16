2008 Volkswagen New Beetle Coupe

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle Coupe 2dr Auto S
  • MSRP
    $18,550
  • Invoice
    $17,454

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    5 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    161.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2965 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-Compact