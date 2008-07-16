Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$18,550
Invoice$17,454
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine5 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)98.8 in
Length,Overall (in)161.1 in
Height,Overall (in)59.0 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2965 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact