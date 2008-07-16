2008 Toyota Sienna

2008 Toyota Sienna 5dr 7-Pass Van XLE Ltd FWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $35,565
  • Invoice
    $31,651

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Trip Computer, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Aid, Bluetooth Connection

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    119.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4266 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20
  • Spare Tire Size
    T155/80D17
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Minivans