Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$35,565
Invoice$31,651
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleMinivans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s)
TechPower Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Trip Computer, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Aid, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
Seats3rd Row Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)119.3 in
Length,Overall (in)201.0 in
Height,Overall (in)68.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4266 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
Spare Tire SizeT155/80D17
EPA Classification2WD Minivans