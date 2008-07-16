Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,595
Invoice$31,002
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG18 MPG
Basics
EngineFlat 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, Premium Sound System
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.2 in
Length,Overall (in)191.5 in
Height,Overall (in)66.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4190 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle