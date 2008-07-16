2008 Subaru Tribeca

2008 Subaru Tribeca 4dr 5-Pass Ltd

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,595
  • Invoice
    $31,002

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Flat 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4190 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle