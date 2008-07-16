Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$35,180
Invoice$32,585
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG17 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Changer, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechLuggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Stability Control, Tow Hooks, Traction Control, Adjustable Pedals
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
Length,Overall (in)192.5 in
Height,Overall (in)73.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4848 lbs
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
Spare Tire SizeP265/75R16
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility