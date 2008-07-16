2008 Nissan Pathfinder

2008 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr V6 SE Off Road
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $35,180
  • Invoice
    $32,585

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Changer, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Tow Hooks, Traction Control, Adjustable Pedals
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4848 lbs

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/75R16
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility