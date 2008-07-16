2008 Nissan Armada

2008 Nissan Armada 4WD 4dr SE
  • MSRP
    $38,300
  • Invoice
    $34,871

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    14 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission Overdrive Switch, A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Seat Audio Controls
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Parking Aid, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    123.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    207.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    78.0 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    28.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/70R18