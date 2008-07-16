Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$35,500
-
Invoice$32,325
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG15 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
Doors4
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Changer, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Seat Audio Controls
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechLuggage Rack, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Aid, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)123.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)207.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)77.2 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)28.0
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R18