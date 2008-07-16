2008 Nissan Armada

2008 Nissan Armada 2WD 4dr SE FFV
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $35,500
  • Invoice
    $32,325

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    15 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Seat Audio Controls
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Aid, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    123.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    207.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    77.2 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    28.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/70R18