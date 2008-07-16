2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor

2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor FWD 4dr SE
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,599
  • Invoice
    $26,012

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3969 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/65R17
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility