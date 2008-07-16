Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$27,599
-
Invoice$26,012
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)108.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)190.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)69.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3969 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.4
-
Spare Tire SizeP235/65R17
-
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility