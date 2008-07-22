2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse 3dr Cpe Man SE-V6
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $28,599
  • Invoice
    $27,045

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Changer
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Emergency Trunk Release, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    179.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3545 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.7
  • Spare Tire Size
    T125/70D16
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-Compact