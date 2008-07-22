Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$28,599
-
Invoice$27,045
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Changer
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Emergency Trunk Release, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)179.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)53.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3545 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.7
-
Spare Tire SizeT125/70D16
-
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact