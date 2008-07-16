2008 Mazda Tribute

2008 Mazda Tribute 4WD V6 Auto Sport
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,540
  • Invoice
    $22,030

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four-wheel drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    174.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3503 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    T145/90R17
  • EPA Classification
    SUV