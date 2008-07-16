Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,540
Invoice$22,030
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour-wheel drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.1 in
Length,Overall (in)174.9 in
Height,Overall (in)67.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3503 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.5
Spare Tire SizeT145/90R17
EPA ClassificationSUV