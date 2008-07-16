Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,640
-
Invoice$24,852
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)176.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)70.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4163 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
-
Spare Tire SizeP235/60R18, P235/65R17
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle