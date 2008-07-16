Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$39,855
-
Invoice$36,296
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Player, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory
-
TechTrip Computer, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Bluetooth Connection, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Luggage Rack, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesAdjustable Pedals, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)109.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)186.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)68.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4534 lbs, 4493 lbs
Other Details
-
TraileringTow Hitch
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.0, 21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeP245/60R18
-
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle