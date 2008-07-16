2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee RWD 4dr Overland
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $39,855
  • Invoice
    $36,296

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Bluetooth Connection, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Luggage Rack, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Adjustable Pedals, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4534 lbs, 4493 lbs

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.0, 21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    P245/60R18
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle