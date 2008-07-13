2008 Isuzu Ascender

2008 Isuzu Ascender 4WD 4dr LS

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,149
  • Invoice
    $27,546

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    71.9 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.7
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/75R16