Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,149
Invoice$27,546
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG17 MPG
Basics
EngineStraight 6 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Changer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechLuggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.0 in
Height,Overall (in)71.9 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.7
Spare Tire SizeP235/75R16