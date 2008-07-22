Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,620
Invoice$21,174
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)99.6 in
Length,Overall (in)173.0 in
Height,Overall (in)52.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2986 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeP215/45VR17
EPA ClassificationSubcompact