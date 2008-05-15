Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,485
Invoice$23,467
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.9 in
Length,Overall (in)201.8 in
Height,Overall (in)61.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3930 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationLarge