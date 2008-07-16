Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,900
Invoice$21,050
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.4 in
Length,Overall (in)190.2 in
Height,Overall (in)57.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3325 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.5
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Sedan