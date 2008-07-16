2008 Ford Fusion

2008 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn V6 SEL FWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,900
  • Invoice
    $21,050

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3325 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.5
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Sedan