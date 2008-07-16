2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
Pricing
-
MSRP
$30,015
-
Invoice
$27,903
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
16 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
5-Speed A/T,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
Tech
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Power Outlet,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer,
Bluetooth Connection
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Stability Control
-
Air Bags
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch,
Front Side Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows,
Sliding Rear Window
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
130.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
72.5 in
Other Details