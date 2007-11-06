Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$46,240
Invoice$41,973
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG14 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Changer, Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear Seat Audio Controls
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechRear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Rear Parking Aid, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Adjustable Pedals
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)131 in
Height,Overall (in)78.3 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)33.5
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R17