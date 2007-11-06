2008 Ford Expedition EL

2008 Ford Expedition EL 4WD 4dr King Ranch
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $46,240
  • Invoice
    $41,973

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    14 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Changer, Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear Seat Audio Controls
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Rear Parking Aid, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Adjustable Pedals
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    131 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    78.3 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    33.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/70R17