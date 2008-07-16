Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$21,685
-
Invoice$20,229
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Rollover Protection Bars, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)103.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)174.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3313 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.5
-
Spare Tire SizeP235/70R16, T185/60R17
-
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicles