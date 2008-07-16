2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape FWD 4dr I4 Auto XLT
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,685
  • Invoice
    $20,229

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Rollover Protection Bars, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    174.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3313 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/70R16, T185/60R17
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicles