2008 Buick Enclave

2008 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr CX
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $34,805
  • Invoice
    $32,543

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Rollover Protection Bars, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    118.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4985 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle