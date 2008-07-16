Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$34,805
-
Invoice$32,543
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG19 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechHID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Rollover Protection Bars, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
Seats3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)118.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)201.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)72.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4985 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle