2007 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible

2007 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible 2dr Manual
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,240
  • Invoice
    $21,044

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    5 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Emergency Trunk Release, Traction Control, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    161.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3153 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P205/55HR16
  • EPA Classification
    Mini-Compact