2007 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible
Pricing
-
MSRP
$22,240
-
Invoice
$21,044
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
5 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
5-Speed M/T,
M/T
Body
-
Body style
Convertibles
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Premium Sound System,
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
Tech
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Power Outlet,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Stability Control,
Emergency Trunk Release,
Traction Control,
Rollover Protection Bars,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
98.8 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
161.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
59.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3153 lbs
Other Details