2007 Volkswagen GTI

2007 Volkswagen GTI 4dr HB Manual
  • MSRP
    $22,720
  • Invoice
    $21,150

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, CD Player, MP3 Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    165.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3162 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • EPA Classification
    Compact