Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,720
Invoice$21,150
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, CD Player, MP3 Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechHID headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.5 in
Length,Overall (in)165.8 in
Height,Overall (in)58.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3162 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
EPA ClassificationCompact