2007 Toyota RAV4

2007 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr V6 Sport
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,840
  • Invoice
    $23,513

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    181.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.5 in, 66.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3677 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/55R18
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle