Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$25,840
-
Invoice$23,513
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechLuggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)181.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.5 in, 66.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3677 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
-
Spare Tire SizeP235/55R18
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle