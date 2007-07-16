Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$18,995
Invoice$18,096
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Changer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechFront Reading Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)99.4 in
Length,Overall (in)175.4 in
Height,Overall (in)56.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3016 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact