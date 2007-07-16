Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$55,500
Invoice$48,415
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineFlat 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear-Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)95.1 in
Length,Overall (in)171.6 in
Height,Overall (in)50.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3075 lbs, 2987 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seater