2007 Porsche Boxster

2007 Porsche Boxster 2dr Roadster S
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $55,500
  • Invoice
    $48,415

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Flat 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    95.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    171.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    50.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3075 lbs, 2987 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seater