Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$28,350
Invoice$25,627
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
MPG16 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Sliding Rear Window, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)139.8 in
Height,Overall (in)75.1 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)28
Spare Tire SizeP285/70R17, P265/70R18