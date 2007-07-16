2007 Nissan Titan

2007 Nissan Titan 2WD Crew Cab SE FFV
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $28,350
  • Invoice
    $25,627

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Sliding Rear Window, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    139.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    75.1 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    28
  • Spare Tire Size
    P285/70R17, P265/70R18