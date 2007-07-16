2007 Nissan Pathfinder

2007 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr SE Off Road
  • MSRP
    $31,650
  • Invoice
    $29,270

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, MP3 Player, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Security System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Adjustable Pedals, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    187.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4697 lbs

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/75R16
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility