Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$31,650
-
Invoice$29,270
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, MP3 Player, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechLuggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Security System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Adjustable Pedals, Stability Control, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)187.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)73.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4697 lbs
Other Details
-
TraileringTow Hitch
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/75R16
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility