2007 Lincoln MKX

2007 Lincoln MKX AWD 4dr
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $35,770
  • Invoice
    $33,008

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.2 in, 67.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4414 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    AWD Sport Utility Vehicles