Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$35,770
Invoice$33,008
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.2 in
Length,Overall (in)186.5 in
Height,Overall (in)69.2 in, 67.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4414 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.0
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationAWD Sport Utility Vehicles